Mortal Kombat 2 Will Reportedly Model Johnny Cage After Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is a hugely popular A-list movie star, but he’s also been finding himself gaining something of a reputation as one of the marketing industry’s brightest lights. Indeed, his Maximum Effort company has brought us a number of viral ads with their fingers on the pulse of popular culture. Reynolds was even crowned as Adweek’s Brand Visionary of 2020, and was also on the shortlist to name 2019’s B2C Content Marketer of the Year.

As fans will know, the Deadpool star’s latest ingenious marketing tactic saw him capitalize on the calls to see him play Johnny Cage in a Mortal Kombat sequel to celebrate Mint being chosen as 2021’s best cellphone plan, and it certainly generated a ton of buzz on social media. Unfortunately, though, the chances of Reynolds actually taking the role seem slim, given that he’d be hugely expensive for the studio to secure and is also one of the busiest guys in Hollywood. But regardless of whether he plays Cage or not, it seems that the character will still share more than a few things in common with the actor.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka would be in The Mandalorian before either of them showed up – the producers behind Mortal Kombat 2 plan to model Johnny Cage after Ryan Reynolds. Of course, you could say that the two already share some things in common, but from what we understand, Cage’s sense of humor and general tone and demeanor will be very similar to Ryan’s. Which means that if it isn’t Reynolds who ends up playing him, then they’ll have to go with an actor capable of mimicking the A-lister’s fast-talking, sarcastic and energetic screen presence.

Tell us, though, do you think Ryan Reynolds should portray Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2? Or is there someone else you’d rather see take the role? Let us know down below.