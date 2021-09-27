Murder Mystery 3 Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

Although the news initially broke last month, it was confirmed at Netflix’s TUDUM event that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will be reuniting for a sequel to Murder Mystery, which remains one of the platform’s ten most-watched movies ever after drawing in 83 million viewers in the four weeks after it was first added to the library in June 2019.

Jeremy Garelick was announced to be writing and directing the next comedic adventure for the two leads, and he should provide a solid pair of hands having previously been credited on the likes of The Break-Up, The Hangover and The Ringer. Murder Mystery 2 is also notable for being just the second time Sandler has ever starred in a sequel to one of his live-action efforts, following in the footsteps of Grown Ups 2.

However, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix were developing a second Enola Holmes long before it was confirmed – that the streamer is already beginning to put the pieces in place for a third Murder Mystery, which would mark uncharted territory for the leading man and producer.

Sandler is arguably Netflix’s biggest draw, and the company wants to build as many in-house franchises as possible, so it would make a lot of sense from both a business and viewership perspective to put someone guaranteed to have tens of millions of subscribers watching every single one of his new projects front and center in their own multi-film series. It also helps that the core concept of Murder Mystery is a lot more malleable and open to interpretation than other Happy Madison efforts, too.