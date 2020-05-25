Negasonic Teenage Warhead Reportedly Won’t Be In Deadpool 3, May Return In Deadpool 4

If any other studio had acquired the rights to a franchise that had earned over $1.5 billion at the box office, then they’d be desperate to get it rebooted and back onto our screens as soon as possible. However, it isn’t quite that simple when it comes to Deadpool joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For one thing, there are plenty of questions surrounding just how Marvel are planning on introducing a character well known for his self-awareness and fourth wall-breaking humor into a franchise that has a well-established and defined mythology and set of narrative rules that have been painstakingly constructed over more than a decade, as well as the obvious R-rated elephant in the room.

We recently learned that the current plan is for the title hero to be the only person aware that he’s part of a reboot under a different studio, which is a very much in-character development, but the downside of that is that many of the supporting players from the Fox movies won’t be involved in the MCU’s Deadpool 3, and we’ve now heard that Negasonic Teenage Warhead is set to be one of the names that’ll miss out.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Disney were developing live-action remakes of their animated classics Bambi and Robin Hood months before either was officially announced by the studio – Marvel don’t want to flood Deadpool 3 with returning characters and as a result, there’s currently no room in the script for actress Brianna Hildebrand to return. While things can always change and perhaps she may end up with a brief cameo, only Zazie Beetz’s Domino and Josh Brolin’s Cable are said to have major roles in Deadpool 3‘s story when it comes to returning characters.

That being said, we’re told that Hildebrand is poised to return in the proposed fourth installment, at which point, the 23 year-old will be Fully-Fledged Adult Negasonic Warhead. Of course, if she really doesn’t make it into the threequel, that’d certainly be a shame, but with all the groundwork Marvel will need to lay in order to bring the Merc into the MCU and set him up in their sandbox, it makes sense that they don’t want to stuff the film with too many important characters who will all be fighting for the spotlight.