Netflix Added 13 New Movies And 10 New TV Shows This Week

Though far from the busiest week in terms of fresh additions on Netflix, the streaming site still managed to add 13 new movies, 10 new TV shows and even a new stand-up special to its library over the past 7 days, bringing with it a few highlights that viewers have been digging.

On the movies front, Fatal Affair has rocketed to the top of the Netflix charts, currently sitting as the most popular film on the platform. The thriller might be receiving brutal reviews from critics, but that’s certainly not hurting its reputation with subscribers.

Elsewhere, Pride & Prejudice and The Notebook have been keeping fans of romance busy, with both dramas being firmly established favorites of the genre that hold up well even so long after their initial release.

But perhaps the most notable new addition this week is Cursed, the fantasy series starring Katherine Langford, who headlines a female-driven take on the King Arthur legend presented as a more family-friendly alternative to the platform’s other big fantasy show The Witcher. And as seen by the reactions online, folks are loving it.

For the full list of what hit Netflix this week, you can see below:

13 New Movies Added This Week

Cold Feet (2019)

Devil’s Gate (2017)

Fatal Affair (2020) Netflix Original

Father Soldier Son (2020)

Funan (2018)

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka (2020)

MILF (2018) Netflix Original

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Sylvia (2018)

The Millions (2019)

The Notebook (2004)

The Players (Gli infedeli) (2019) Netflix Original

We Are One (2020) Netflix Original

10 New TV Series Added This Week

Cursed (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dark Desire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

In the Dark (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kissing Game (Season 1) Netflix Original

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies (2 Seasons)

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Last Dance (Limited Seriess)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) Netflix Original

Of course, if nothing here catches your interest, know that this coming week is looking to be a big one, too, with several notable titles set to arrive on Netflix over the next few days. From the much anticipated sequel The Kissing Booth 2 to the superb action flick Ip Man 4: The Finale, there’s lots to get excited about in the near future.

But tell us, what have you been streaming lately? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below and stay tuned for further updates on what's coming down the pipeline.