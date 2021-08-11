Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Are you a fan of the romantic comedy? Do you enjoy beautiful people exchanging soppy dialogue? Do you prefer you movies to be glamorous and frothy instead of meaningful and deep? Then, my friends, does Netflix have the film for you. Not only is The Kissing Booth 3 the trilogy-capper to the incredibly popular series, but it’s virtually guaranteed to draw in massive viewership numbers, possibly even enough to trouble the all-time Top 10.

After all, the second installment managed it after drawing in an estimated 66 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available, so despite the billions upon billions of dollars the streaming service has funneled into original content and mega budget blockbusters with A-list stars, The Kissing Booth can comfortably be called Netflix’s biggest in-house franchise.

Of course, it’s not all about Joey King navigating the trials and tribulations of young adulthood, and there’s another six additions to the content library that are fresh out of the Netflix oven so to speak, and you can check out the full list below.

The Kissing Booth 3

Asphalt Goddess

Bake Squad – Season 1

Brother Jekwu

I Need Romance – Season 1

Misha and the Wolves

The Railway Man

Admittedly, none of the other debutants are going to generate a fraction of The Kissing Booth 3‘s audience, but that doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things when Netflix are constantly super-serving content to a subscriber base of over 200 million.

The Railway Man is a moving drama dealing with some hard-hitting subjects, while documentary Misha and the Wolves drew some serious critical acclaim and offers a story that’s incredible to hear, even if things aren’t quite as straightforward as they seem. Plenty to chew on, then, making today’s new arrivals an eclectic bunch to say the least.