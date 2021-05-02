Netflix Is Adding 10 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Following the ton of new content that just dropped over the weekend, Netflix has 10 fresh movies and TV shows coming our way across the next seven days. It’s not the busiest week ever for the streaming platform, then, but there are still a few highlights hidden in this haul that subscribers will not want to miss, including a promising superhero series.

Nothing fresh drops on Monday, but Tuesday delivers three new titles – including the second season of Selena, the biographical drama which stars The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos as the Mexican singing sensation. The show previously debuted last December and you can now get ready for another nine episodes.

Wednesday then brings crime documentary The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, which follows journalist Maury Terry as she seeks to prove that the Son of Sam serial killer was not working alone. Meanwhile, on Thursday, catch action thriller Dead Man Down, in which Colin Farrell worms his way into Terrence Howard’s crime empire to get revenge for his family’s death. Noomi Rapace co-stars.

As is typical, Friday is the most stacked day of the week when it comes to new arrivals. As well as Thai anthology series The Girl from Nowhere and Indian film Milestone, you can also catch powerful legal drama Monster, about an African-American honor student who must fight for his innocence when he’s incorrectly charged with a felony. John David Washington and Jeffrey Wright are among the cast.

Jupiter’s Legacy is likewise debuting that day. Based on the comics by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, it follows the different generations of the Sampson family, America’s original superhero and his descendants. Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Matt Lanter feature.

Last but not least, thriller Mine – also known as Only Mine – stars Amber Midthunder as a young woman whose charming cop boyfriend becomes obsessive.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix the week beginning May 3rd:

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

May 5

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

May 8

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Don’t miss all of this on Netflix this coming week.