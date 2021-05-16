Netflix Is Adding 13 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

This week, Netflix launches what it hopes will be another massive in-house franchise when Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead premieres on Friday. The big budget apocalyptic actioner is already playing in theaters, but given the high concept pitch and popularity of the director among his loyal and dedicated fanbase, it stands a real chance of becoming one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever.

Prequel Army of Thieves is waiting in the wings to be handed an official release date, and animated spinoff Lost Vegas is in the works, too, so the company is clearly betting big on the insane zombie epic going down a storm with the 200 million subscribers dotted all around the globe. But of course, it isn’t all about Army of the Dead this week, and you can check out the full list of new additions to the library below.

Released May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson *NETFLIX FILM

Released May 19

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

The Last Days

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Released May 21

Army of the Dead *NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

Released May 23

Master of None: Season 3*NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Arnold Schwarzenegger and David Ayer’s Sabotage is the sort of middling action thriller that always tends to play well on Netflix and it could realistically crack the Top 10 most-watched list almost a decade after flopping at the box office, while Eshom and Ian Nelms’ underrated and overlooked low budget neo noir Small Town Crime might also be a sleeper hit.

The biggest surprise, though, is season 3 of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None arriving out of nowhere, four years after the last run of episodes for the Emmy and Golden Globe winning dramatic comedy series. Meanwhile, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous should keep younger viewers occupied, but it’s a foregone conclusion that Army of the Dead is going to be the biggest talking point of the next seven days.