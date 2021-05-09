Netflix Is Adding 16 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix‘s insatiable desire to remain top dog in the streaming wars shows no signs of slowing down, and the platform’s original content continues to dominate the most-watched rankings. The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Things Heard & Seen have been the two most popular movies in the library for the last week, while Jupiter’s Legacy has already claimed the TV top spot despite only debuting on Friday.

All those billions of dollars spent on high profile projects are working a treat, then, and we’re nowhere near halfway through 2021 yet, so there’s still a lot more to come. The next seven days brings sixteen new additions to Netflix, some of which should be in with a decent chance of drawing in a big audience, although the jury is still out on a few more. Nonetheless, you can check out all of the incomers below.

Released May 11

Money, Explained *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released May 12

Dance of the Forty One *NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen *NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 *NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake

Released May 14

Ferry *NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Halston *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls *NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie *NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House *NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in the Window *NETFLIX FILM

Released May 16

Sleight

Based on how well low budget sci-fi Stowaway fared a couple of weeks back, Alexandre Aja’s high concept thriller Oxygen stands out as the next movie to capture the imagination of Netflix viewers everywhere. The fourth and final season of Castlevania is also on the way, as is the second installment of cult favorite Love, Death & Robots.

Meanwhile, The Woman in the Window boasts a star studded cast that includes Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell and Julianne Moore, but it’s been sitting on the shelf for a while having originally wrapped way back in October 2018. In fact, it’s been delayed so long that it’s the final feature film to come bearing the Fox logo after Disney eventually sold it off to Netflix last summer having initially scheduled Joe Wright’s latest for a theatrical bow in October 2019, and it’s not a particularly encouraging sign to see any movie gathering dust for that amount of time.