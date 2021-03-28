Netflix Is Adding Over 25 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Netflix is all ready to say goodbye to March and usher in April this week with a range of new additions coming to the streamer’s library over the next few days. There’s at least one fresh title dropping every day of the week, with the haul including a number of classic movies as well as a bunch of great original TV series.
Monday, March 29th delivers the first Idris Elba film of the week – we’ll come back to that later – in the form of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, while the following day brings inspiring documentary 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story. Spooky reality series Haunted Latin American then debuts on Wednesday the 31st, alongside Oscar-nominated biopic At Eternity’s Gate starring Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh.
The first day of the new month, meanwhile, offers up a ton of flicks that should keep subscribers going for a while. Included in their number are disaster pic 2012, Bruce Willis action-comedy Cop Out, romcom Friends with Benefits and Reese Witherspoon classic Legally Blonde. Also, don’t miss Jim Carrey vehicle Yes Man, timey-wimey romance The Time Traveler’s Wife and not one, not two, but three horrors – James Wan’s Insidious, the first Leprechaun and Sam Raimi-produced effort The Possession.
Friday, April 2nd, meanwhile, is the biggest day of the week when it comes to originals. You’ve got Spanish actioner Sky High (not to be confused with the Disney superhero flick) and British thriller series The Serpent starring Doctor Who‘s Jenna Coleman. The highlight of these new additions, though, has to be Concrete Cowboy, the second Idris Elba movie dropping this week co-starring Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin.
Last but not least, the weekend brings two more films – Brendan Fraser animated effort Escape from Planet Earth on Saturday and horror What Lies Below on Sunday. For more, check out the full list of everything hitting Netflix on the week starting March 29th below:
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire *NETFLIX FAMILY
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 1
Magical Andes: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary
Prank Encounters: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Tersanjung the Movie *Netflix Film
Worn Stories *Netflix Documentary
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
April 2
Concrete Cowboy *Netflix Film
Just Say Yes *Netflix Film
Madame Claude *Netflix Film
The Serpent *Netflix Original
Sky High *Netflix Film
April 3
Escape From Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
