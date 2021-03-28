Netflix Is Adding Over 25 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix is all ready to say goodbye to March and usher in April this week with a range of new additions coming to the streamer’s library over the next few days. There’s at least one fresh title dropping every day of the week, with the haul including a number of classic movies as well as a bunch of great original TV series.

Monday, March 29th delivers the first Idris Elba film of the week – we’ll come back to that later – in the form of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, while the following day brings inspiring documentary 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story. Spooky reality series Haunted Latin American then debuts on Wednesday the 31st, alongside Oscar-nominated biopic At Eternity’s Gate starring Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh.

The first day of the new month, meanwhile, offers up a ton of flicks that should keep subscribers going for a while. Included in their number are disaster pic 2012, Bruce Willis action-comedy Cop Out, romcom Friends with Benefits and Reese Witherspoon classic Legally Blonde. Also, don’t miss Jim Carrey vehicle Yes Man, timey-wimey romance The Time Traveler’s Wife and not one, not two, but three horrors – James Wan’s Insidious, the first Leprechaun and Sam Raimi-produced effort The Possession.

Friday, April 2nd, meanwhile, is the biggest day of the week when it comes to originals. You’ve got Spanish actioner Sky High (not to be confused with the Disney superhero flick) and British thriller series The Serpent starring Doctor Who‘s Jenna Coleman. The highlight of these new additions, though, has to be Concrete Cowboy, the second Idris Elba movie dropping this week co-starring Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin.

Last but not least, the weekend brings two more films – Brendan Fraser animated effort Escape from Planet Earth on Saturday and horror What Lies Below on Sunday. For more, check out the full list of everything hitting Netflix on the week starting March 29th below:

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire *NETFLIX FAMILY

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary

Prank Encounters: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Tersanjung the Movie *Netflix Film

Worn Stories *Netflix Documentary

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man



April 2

Concrete Cowboy *Netflix Film

Just Say Yes *Netflix Film

Madame Claude *Netflix Film

The Serpent *Netflix Original

Sky High *Netflix Film

April 3

Escape From Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

Be sure to catch all of this on Netflix this coming week and feel free to share with us what you’ll be checking out first by dropping a comment down below.