Netflix Is Adding 24 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Another week, and another busy period for Netflix, with the entertainment giant putting out 24 movies and television series, as well as a selection of different specials. Amongst the highlights for mid-June include the return of Black Summer and Elite for new seasons, and Kevin Hart’s feature film Fatherhood. What, then, do we have to look forward to between June 14th and 20th?

First up, Black Summer is a prequel to the zombie hit Z Nation, and explores the early events of the undead apocalypse. The first block of episodes ran in 2019, with all eight instalments of the follow-up season arriving on June 17th. Also out is the fourth part of Elite, the Spanish teen thriller that has broken out to become one of the streamer’s most popular Spanish-language programs.

Other long-form material to enjoy as we continue into the summer months include season five of Workin’ Moms, the second go-around of the South Korean Hospital Playlist, and Chinese program The Rational Life. Younger viewers will also be getting Power Rangers Dino Fury, as well as fresh documentaries such as Penguin Town, and mindfulness experiment Unwind Your Mind.

In terms of exclusive pictures, Fatherhood sees Kevin Hart bringing up his baby daughter as a single parent after the tragic death of his wife shortly after their child was born. Based on a true story, this one will give the comedian a chance to flex his dramatic muscles. Similarly notable additions range from Russian romance Silver Skates, and the perennially watchable Silver Linings Playbook. Here, then, is everything coming to Netflix this week:

Released June 14

Elite Short Stories *NETFLIX SERIES Released June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind *NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 *NETFLIX SERIES Released June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates *NETFLIX FILM Released June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Katla *NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook

The Gift: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES Released June 18

A Family *NETFLIX FILM

Elite: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

Fatherhood *NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram *NETFLIX FILM

The Rational Life *NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals *NETFLIX SERIES Released June 19

Nevertheless *NETFLIX SERIES

