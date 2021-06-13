Netflix Is Adding 24 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Another week, and another busy period for Netflix, with the entertainment giant putting out 24 movies and television series, as well as a selection of different specials. Amongst the highlights for mid-June include the return of Black Summer and Elite for new seasons, and Kevin Hart’s feature film Fatherhood. What, then, do we have to look forward to between June 14th and 20th?
First up, Black Summer is a prequel to the zombie hit Z Nation, and explores the early events of the undead apocalypse. The first block of episodes ran in 2019, with all eight instalments of the follow-up season arriving on June 17th. Also out is the fourth part of Elite, the Spanish teen thriller that has broken out to become one of the streamer’s most popular Spanish-language programs.
Other long-form material to enjoy as we continue into the summer months include season five of Workin’ Moms, the second go-around of the South Korean Hospital Playlist, and Chinese program The Rational Life. Younger viewers will also be getting Power Rangers Dino Fury, as well as fresh documentaries such as Penguin Town, and mindfulness experiment Unwind Your Mind.
In terms of exclusive pictures, Fatherhood sees Kevin Hart bringing up his baby daughter as a single parent after the tragic death of his wife shortly after their child was born. Based on a true story, this one will give the comedian a chance to flex his dramatic muscles. Similarly notable additions range from Russian romance Silver Skates, and the perennially watchable Silver Linings Playbook. Here, then, is everything coming to Netflix this week:
Released June 14
Elite Short Stories *NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 15
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind *NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Workin’ Moms: Season 5 *NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Silver Skates *NETFLIX FILM
Released June 17
Black Summer: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Katla *NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
The Gift: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 18
A Family *NETFLIX FILM
Elite: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES
Fatherhood *NETFLIX FILM
Jagame Thandhiram *NETFLIX FILM
The Rational Life *NETFLIX SERIES
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals *NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 19
Nevertheless *NETFLIX SERIES
Continuing on from the bumper crop of titles Netflix put out several days ago, June remains an important month for streaming, as the company face challenges from Disney Plus’s MCU stable, and the other major players in the market. You can catch up with all the recent content for the platform in June here, or if you want to see what’s new across the main subscription options, we’ve rounded up some of the best things to watch.
Source: Decider
Comments