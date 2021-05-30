Netflix Is Adding Over 40 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
May has been a great month for Netflix‘s original content, with Jupiter’s Legacy reigning as one of the platform’s most popular TV shows for weeks, which puts the comic book adaptation in good stead for a second season despite lukewarm reviews greeting the company’s first property to arrive following the acquisition of Mark Millar’s Millarworld.
Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is also on track to become one of the streamer’s most-watched in-house feature films ever, with the zombie heist actioner tracking towards reaching an impressive 72 million households in the space of four weeks. Even the widely panned The Woman in the Window has been playing well, as acclaimed animation The Mitchells vs. the Machines sets longevity records.
While June’s lineup of exclusive content might not be able to match the highest of last month, there’s still a huge array of new and old titles alike making their way to Netflix, and you can check out the full list below.
Released May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released June 1
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Released June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
Released June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES
Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Released June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM
Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM
Released June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Lupin Part 2 will be looking to pick up where the first installment left off by becoming an international smash hit, while old favorites The Big Lebowski and Stand by Me could also post strong showings given their status as classics. B-tier action thrillers always tend to enamor subscribers, and there’s plenty of that on the way to with Jet Li’s Cradle 2 the Grave, John Travolta’s Swordfish and the Wachowski-sponsored Ninja Assassin all incoming.
Kevin Hart’s first Netflix exclusive arrives in the form of dramatic comedy Fatherhood, while DC adaptation Sweet Tooth is in a good position to become the next major fantasy series. The real hidden gem of this month could be America: The Motion Picture, though, which sees Channing Tatum voice a jacked George Washington in an adult animated feature produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.
Source: Decider
Comments