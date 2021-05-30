Netflix Is Adding Over 40 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

May has been a great month for Netflix‘s original content, with Jupiter’s Legacy reigning as one of the platform’s most popular TV shows for weeks, which puts the comic book adaptation in good stead for a second season despite lukewarm reviews greeting the company’s first property to arrive following the acquisition of Mark Millar’s Millarworld.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is also on track to become one of the streamer’s most-watched in-house feature films ever, with the zombie heist actioner tracking towards reaching an impressive 72 million households in the space of four weeks. Even the widely panned The Woman in the Window has been playing well, as acclaimed animation The Mitchells vs. the Machines sets longevity records.

While June’s lineup of exclusive content might not be able to match the highest of last month, there’s still a huge array of new and old titles alike making their way to Netflix, and you can check out the full list below.

Released May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Released June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

Released June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES

Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Released June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM

Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM

Released June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lupin Part 2 will be looking to pick up where the first installment left off by becoming an international smash hit, while old favorites The Big Lebowski and Stand by Me could also post strong showings given their status as classics. B-tier action thrillers always tend to enamor subscribers, and there’s plenty of that on the way to with Jet Li’s Cradle 2 the Grave, John Travolta’s Swordfish and the Wachowski-sponsored Ninja Assassin all incoming.

Kevin Hart’s first Netflix exclusive arrives in the form of dramatic comedy Fatherhood, while DC adaptation Sweet Tooth is in a good position to become the next major fantasy series. The real hidden gem of this month could be America: The Motion Picture, though, which sees Channing Tatum voice a jacked George Washington in an adult animated feature produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.