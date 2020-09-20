Netflix Is Adding 20 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Once again, Netflix have found one of their original movies dominating the cultural conversation, as The Devil All the Time continues to reside in the upper echelons of the Top 10 most-watched list. Much of the praise is being pointed in the direction of Tom Holland’s transformative performance, and while the psychological thriller won’t be the awards season contender that many thought it might be, the Spider-Man star’s phenomenal work could yet see him enter the conversation.

Of course, with the streaming wars in full swing and competition getting fiercer every day as rival platforms constantly expand their libraries, Netflix can’t afford to stand still for even a second and bask in their latest success. Which is why next week sees plenty of new additions, including another in-house feature that’s being earmarked as a potential franchise starter.

The biggest debut is Enola Holmes, which is winning rave reviews from critics as a massively entertaining mystery adventure, and a sequel is already reported to be in development. There’s also plenty of comedy heading our way over the next seven days, as well as one of the more forgotten movies of Hugh Jackman’s career.

See below for the full list of what’s on the way:

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) N

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (Season 4) N

Kiss the Ground (2020)

Mighty Express (Season 1) N

The Playbook: A Coach’s Rules for Life (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

Enola Holmes (2020) N

Waiting… (2005)

Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Real Steel (2011)

The Chef Show (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on September 25th

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) N

Country-ish (Season 1) N

Nasty C

Sneakerheads (Season 1) N

The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8) N

The School Nurse Files / Bogeongyosa Aneunyeong (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on September 26th

The Good Place (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Bad Teacher (2011)

Mann / Mind (1999)

Van Helsing (Season 4)

Out of next week’s additions, Enola Holmes is almost guaranteed to quickly find a home in the Top 10, but there are also some hidden gems to be found in the lineup of content coming to Netflix over the next few days, including the fourth season of irreverent travelogue Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father and the return of Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show. Not to mention there’s also the standard lineup of family friendly-fare that will keep younger viewers occupied for a while.

But tell us, what do you plan on watching on Netflix this week? As always, sound off down below.