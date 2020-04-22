Netflix Added 5 New Movies Today, Including A Few Originals

The Coronavirus pandemic has spread its tentacles to the four corners of the Earth, forcing world governments into lockdown in order to slow the spread.

Part of the strategy involves isolation and social distancing measures, meaning more and more people are spending their spare time indoors – all of their time, as a matter of fact. It’s had a direct impact on the demand for Netflix and other streaming services, resulting in the Big N overtaking Disney on the stock market. Strange times indeed.

Be that as it may, as this is April 22nd, one of the final content drops has arrived, and What’s On Netflix has all the details. We begin with the five films coming to the streaming service today, one of which is the critically-acclaimed animated movie The Willoughbys.

Circus of Books (2019) Netflix Original

The Plagues of Breslau (2018) Netflix Original

The Set Up (2019)

The Silence of the Marsh (2019) Netflix Original

The Willoughbys (2020) Netflix Original

First Poster Released For Chris Hemsworth's Netflix Action Movie Extraction 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Switching gears to television, and there is a mixture of documentaries (Absurd Planet) and Netflix originals to keep us entertained over the coming weeks. And if you haven’t heard of it already, the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction needs to be on your radar. It’s due to deploy this Friday, April 24th.

Via What’s On Netflix:

Absurd Planet (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bleach (2 New Seasons)

Middleditch & Schwartz (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Season 1)

Win the Wilderness (Season 1)

As April draws to a close, we’ll be keeping you right up-to-date with all the titles leaving Netflix later this month, and all the new ones taking their place in May. Among the newcomers is Back to the Future and the hotly-anticipated Space Force, Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s comedic spin on the eponymous military branch announced by Donald Trump. It’s the creative power team responsible, in part, for The Office, and is sure to be an instant hit. Look for that one to touch down on May 29th.