Everything New On Netflix, Hulu, D+, Prime And More This Weekend

Another weekend rolls into view, and another batch of new movies and shows rolls onto the various streaming services. There’s a lot of good stuff to dig into as well, and below, you’ll find a list of everything hitting Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu and Amazon Prime over August 14th, 15th and 16th.

Ready to dive in?

August 14

NETFLIX

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fearless — NETFLIX FILM

Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Project Power — NETFLIX FILM

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY

Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan – Premiere

Muppets Now – “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp – Premiere

One Day at Disney – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True – “Dinosaurs” (Season 3 Premiere)

HBO MAX

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Bernie The Dolphin 2

PRIME VIDEO

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 15

NETFLIX

Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134

Island Life: Complete Season 15

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16

August 16

NETFLIX

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

HBO MAX

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Behind You

There are more than a few noteworthy names to look at here. For one, viewers will get the chance to reappraise Birds of Prey, a film that didn’t find an audience when it released in the winter – or at least, not the kind of audience expected of a comic book movie. Hard to recall the last time anything from DC or Marvel came out with such little fanfare. Anyway, perhaps it’ll experience a better reception when it joins HBO Max this Saturday.

Of course, today brings with it several great titles, too. Netflix Original Project Power is generating all sorts of hype online, while D+ has finally brought Ant-Man and the Wasp over to their service, meaning they now have every single Marvel Studios movie.

Moving on to Sunday, there are two unusual bedfellows coming to Netflix – Rowan Atkinson spy comedy Johnny English, and 2012’s big screen musical Les Misérables. I wouldn’t say either are without merit, but nor are they immediate must-sees. In their defence, I will say that John Malkovich playing a pantomime villain with a pantomime French accent is pure fun, and Russell Crowe singing not just once but for an entire film’s runtime is, well, an experience.

Thinking of catching any of these new additions over the weekend? Drop a comment below if so. For me, it’s going to be Sunday on Netters with Johnny English and Les Misérables. It’ll be an interesting afternoon, that’s for sure.