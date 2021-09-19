Netflix Is Adding 16 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Every week, Netflix bolsters the content library with a raft of new film and television titles, but only a lucky few will end up cracking the platform’s Top 10 most-watched list. That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty worth checking out, but over the next seven days there are two in particular guaranteed to draw in a massive audience.

The first is Grown Ups, for the sole reason that it’s an Adam Sandler movie. The star is arguably Netflix’s biggest draw, to the extent that anything with his name attached is a lock to hit big. Subscribers have literally spent billions of hours streaming Happy Madison content regardless of whether it’s brand new or decades old, so there isn’t really any other outcome than a spot on the Top 10. As per Decider, another fifteen titles are heading your way over the next seven days, though, and you can check out the full list below.

Released September 20

Grown Ups

Released September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel *NETFLIX FAMILY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl *NETFLIX FILM

Dear White People: Volume 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

Intrusion *NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar *NETFLIX SERIES

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released September 23

Je Suis Karl *NETFLIX FILM

Released September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands (Braqueurs) *NETFLIX SERIES

Jailbirds New Orleans *NETFLIX SERIES

Midnight Mass *NETFLIX SERIES

My Little Pony: A New Generation *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Starling *NETFLIX FILM

Vendetta: Truth, Lies, and the Mafia *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This week’s other major release is Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass, the latest episodic effort from the horror auteur and creator of The Haunting of Hill House, as well as sequel series Bly Manor. The trailers have promised an eerie, atmospheric and terrifying trip to a remote island being plagued by mysterious happenings, and the filmmaker’s track record for things that go bump in the night is second to none.

Other than Grown Ups and Midnight Mass, there isn’t too much that jumps out as must-see, but the tastes and preferences of Netflix customers are unpredictable at the best of times, so don’t be surprised if a couple of newbies break out from the pack.