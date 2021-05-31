Netflix Is Losing Over 65 Movies/TV Shows This Week

There’s some great new stuff coming to Netflix this week, but as is always the way with streaming, the platform is saying goodbye to a lot of awesome material, too. In fact, over 65 titles are leaving the site’s library from Monday, May 31st to Sunday, June 6th. And that includes a bunch of classic films, as well as a hugely popular TV series that fans will be sad to see removed from Netflix.

Take a look at the full list below before scrolling down for the most notable losses:

Leaving Netflix on May 31st

Beauty and the Bitches (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix on June 1st

#Selfie (2014)

#Selfie 69 (2016)

50 First Dates (2004)

Act of Valor (2012)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

B.A. Pass (2013)

Black Man White Skin (2015)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (Season 1)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dharmakshetra (Season 1)

Disney’s Miracle (2004)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

K-9 (1989)

Los heroes del Mal (2015)

Love Is a Story (2015)

Marauders (2016)

Milk (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (2019)

Rememory (2017)

Satan & Adam (2018)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Family (2013)

The Fear of 13 (2015)

The Help (2011)

The Heroes of Evil (2015)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior (2008)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2011)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

The Show (This Is Your Death) (2017)

The Space Between Us (2016)

Singularity (2017)

Spy Time (2015)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (Season 1)

Striptease (1996)

Waiting… (2005)

Leaving Netflix on June 2nd

Contract (2008)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)

Dear Dad (2016)

Dharmakshetra (2014)

I Am (2010)

Mother Goose Club (2 Seasons)

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

War Chhod Na Yaar (2013)

Zubaan (2015)

Leaving Netflix on June 3rd

The 24 Hour War (2016)

Mother Goose Club (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

Leaving Netflix on June 4th

A Silent Voice (2016)

Afterschool (2008)

Bangkok Bachelors (2016)

Leaving Netflix on June 5th

Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix on June 6th

Best Neighbors, aka Giran el-Sa’d (2014)

Farce, aka When Man falls in the swamp of his thoughts and it ends with him to a disaster (2017)

Freezer’s Campaign, aka Hamlat Feraizar (2016)

From Japan to Egypt (2017)

It’s Okay, Buddy, aka Aman Ya Sahbi (2017)

Ms. Mammy, aka El-Anesah Mami (2012)

Sameer Abu Alneel, aka Samir Abu el-Nil (2013)

Step Outside (2018)

The Republic of Imbaba (2015)

The Thief and the Imbecile (2013)

Tuesday, June 1st sees many a classic movie being pulled from Netflix, so make sure to catch them today as it’ll be your last chance to stream them. Get ready to lose 50 First Dates, the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore romcom, and Heath Ledger/Jake Gyllenhaal’s epic cowboy romance Brokeback Mountain. Not to mention Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts vehicle Notting Hill and iconic holiday flick National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Alternatively, horror fans may want to watch The Blair Witch Project again before that disappears on Tuesday. The same goes for Lauren Cohan effort The Boy. Meanwhile, those after some sword ‘n’ sandals action will miss all three of the Rock-less Scorpion King sequels. Likewise, two acclaimed dramas – Will Smith’s The Pursuit of Happyness and Emma Stone’s The Help – also exit the platform tomorrow.

Probably the biggest loss of the week, though, has to be all three seasons of Hannibal, which are to be pulled from the service on Saturday, June 5th. Since its cancellation in 2015, the cult favorite drama – starring Mads Mikkelsen as the infamous cannibal – has been kept alive thanks to its popularity on streaming, so this is a big blow for fans. It’s possible that the NBC show will end up on Peacock, but that’s yet to be announced.

Get ready for all of this to leave Netflix this week.