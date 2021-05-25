Netflix Reportedly Developing New Movie With Brie Larson And Amber Heard

Netflix is reportedly developing a new movie featuring two of the biggest stars from the MCU and DCEU.

The streaming giant is always looking to build fresh partnerships with Hollywood’s finest, with countless major actors enjoying ongoing working relationships with the company. Now, two more may be about to be welcomed into the ever-growing Netflix family – Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson and Aquaman actress Amber Heard.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared a new rumor that the streaming giant is working on a project that’s set to star both Larson and Heard. That’s all he had to say on this topic for the moment, though, so we literally have nothing else to go on at this point, meaning unfortunately there aren’t any plot details or hint at what form this movie may take. The pairing of the two leads is an interesting one, though, and the project would be sure to generate a lot of interest if it does end up going ahead.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Larson has already allied with Netflix, as the streamer picked up the distribution rights to her directorial debut, Unicorn Store, in 2019. So, it adds up that she would appear in an actual in-house Netflix movie. As for Heard, the Mera star is known to be looking to increase her stature in the industry and is on the hunt for more leading roles, and landing a gig alongside Larson and working with the streaming company would definitely be a smart career move.

Looking closer to home, and a recent report pointed to Amber starring in her own action flick, which could be her next project after Aquaman 2 shoots this summer. Meanwhile, Larson is attached to upcoming Apple TV series Lessons in Chemistry as well as on course to reprise Carol Danvers in The Marvels, which releases in November 2022. But be sure to keep an eye out for more news on this potential collaboration between the two stars and Netflix.