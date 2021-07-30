Netflix Reportedly Developing New Live-Action Pokémon Movie As Well

Netflix’s drive to become the leading source of video game adaptations over the last few years has been commendable, so say the least. Castlevania, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil, to name just a few, have (or are about to) all been repurposed by the streaming service either into episodic affairs or full-fledged movies, and the streak looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

As reported by Variety earlier this week, Pokémon will soon be finding a new home on the platform in the form of a live-action series. While little is currently known, Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson is said to be involved and WGTC has since learned from sources that Netflix intends to funnel $200m per season into the lucrative licensed show. What’s more, characters such as Red and Blue from the original games are said to be making an appearance, though these all remain unconfirmed.

Apparently not content with just delivering what’s essentially sounding much like more of the same family-friendly entertainment as 2019’s Detective Pikachu, we’ve subsequently learned that further escapades in the Pocket Monster world are being worked on behind the scenes. Details on this one are even more scarce than that mentioned above, though we are told that the untitled project has no connection to Warner Bros.’ aforementioned film. Whether this, as well as the series, will have any narrative connection or otherwise, however, is unclear, though suffice it to say, that the two being greenlit at the same time can’t be a coincidence.

