Netflix Reportedly Wants To Do A Gears Of War Movie With Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista’s dream of making and starring in a live-action Gears of War pic may finally be coming to fruition.

WGTC has learned from our sources – the same ones who told us Extraction 2, Enola Holmes 2 and a Witcher prequel were in development before they were announced – that Netflix is considering purchasing the necessary rights to adapt the aforementioned property, with the streamer eager to make either a movie or even a TV show with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor starring. Whether Bautista has actually been approached isn’t clear, though it’s certainly no secret that he has a personal interest in bringing Marcus Fenix and the rest of Delta Squad to the big (or small) screen.

It emerged just earlier this week, in fact, that he turned down a role in the Fast & Furious franchise in order to try and get production rolling on a Gears film. Despite this concerted effort, though, the series, a third-person shooter which documents humanity’s war against an extinction-level threat, remains exclusively in the realm of video games, but perhaps not for long.

Should talks between the appropriate parties reach an ideal conclusion, the result could be Microsoft finally having content to rival Sony’s recent push into movies and TV with their gaming IP. The latter currently has multiple adaptations in the works, including HBO’s The Last of Us as well as director Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan respectively.

As for Bautista, assuming he gets his wish, Terry Crews has already voiced his interest in joining any such project and we imagine there’d be no shortage of fans lining up to watch the pair take on the Locust horde. We’ll keep you posted on any further developments with regards to Gears of War‘s future, but in the meantime, let us know who you’d like to see fill the shoes of Marcus, Baird, Carmine and the rest of Delta Squad below!