Netflix Reportedly Offering Ryan Reynolds Big Deal To Keep Working With Them

The working relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Netflix looks to be of huge benefit to both parties, with one collaboration already in the can, two being shot and awaiting release, and at least a couple more in various stages of development. So far, the only movie that’s made it onto the platform is Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, but it became one of the streaming service’s most-watched original films ever and saw the leading man net a $27 million paycheck for his troubles, so it’s a pretty solid start.

Next up is globetrotting heist blockbuster Red Notice, which stands a very real chance of becoming Netflix’s biggest in-house success story. After all, we’re talking about a mega budget action comedy that stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the three lead roles, which is enough to guarantee that there are going to be an awful lot of subscribers checking it out as soon as it arrives later this year.

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Red Notice BTS Photos With The Rock And Gal Gadot 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Deadpool star has also recently wrapped time traveling adventure The Adam Project alongside the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana, with even more Netflix exclusives in the works. It was announced in March of last year that the 44 year-old was set to produce and star in an adaptation of classic video game Dragon’s Lair, while he’s co-writing and taking top billing in John August’s comedy Upstate.

Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman reports that Reynolds is now being offered a big deal to continue working with Netflix for at least a little while longer, although the tipster did previously claim a few months back that he’s already signed for four years. If Ryan Reynolds does put pen to paper for more streaming content, though, he definitely won’t be inking an exclusive deal given that his Maximum Effort production company already has projects set up at Marvel Studios, Universal, AppleTV+ and 20th Century Studios.