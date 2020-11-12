Ryan Reynolds Has Reportedly Signed A New 4-Year Deal With Netflix

Many of the industry’s biggest stars and most acclaimed filmmakers have been making the jump to streaming over the last few years, with companies like Netflix and Amazon offering the sort of complete creative freedom that’s become increasingly harder to come by at the traditional major studios where box office potential, awards season glory and the all-important bottom line are huge factors in how a project is created.

With massive built-in audiences, streaming services already have a steady source of income in place, and a buzzworthy new movie from an A-list talent only serves to increase the subscriber count. As we’ve seen lately, Ryan Reynolds has developed something of a working relationship with Netflix that’s proven successful, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the 44 year-old has inked a new deal with the outfit.

“I hear Reynolds signed a deal with Netflix for 4 years for producing and starring in multiple projects,” he says.

The actor’s first Netflix blockbuster saw him team up with Michael Bay for 6 Underground, which became one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever. He’s recently wrapped Red Notice alongside fellow megastars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot as well, and the globetrotting heist thriller is poised to be an even bigger hit based on the sheer star power of the cast and the high concept pitch.

Not only that, but Hugh Jackman’s archenemy is already gearing up for his next Netflix project with Shawn Levy’s untitled time travel movie set to start shooting next week, while he also has comedy Upstate and an adaptation of classic video game Dragon’s Lair in various stages of development for the company. Ryan Reynolds obviously enjoys working under the Netflix banner, and the collaborations look set to continue for a long time to come, which is only good news for both parties as well as millions of subscribers around the world.