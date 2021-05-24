Netflix Reportedly Planning More Enola Holmes Spinoffs

Nancy Springer’s book series contains six novels, so you’d imagine that Netflix’s planned Enola Holmes franchise has a finite ending point. Director Harry Bradbeer wants to make them all, but his ambitious plans probably largely depend on the schedule of producer and star Millie Bobby Brown. After all, the actress already has five movies and a TV show that she’s committed to, and she’s unlikely to be keen on the idea of playing a teenage sleuth well into her 20s.

The second outing for Sherlock’s kid sister is scheduled to enter production later this year with Henry Cavill confirmed to return as the literary icon, and he’s been the subject of many rumors that he could be getting a solo outing of his own. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Enola Holmes 2 was in active development long before it was announced – that Netflix could be planning even more spinoffs built out from what’s already a spinoff of Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous creation.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Further details remain unclear for now, but with the exception of Cavill’s Sherlock and possibly Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria, the first installment hardly boasted a rogues’ gallery of characters with the potential to headline their own feature length or episodic adventure, although there’s every chance that could change depending on who shows up in Enola Holmes 2.

The Irregulars may have been canceled, but the streaming service are clearly still committed to their obsession over the great detective, with Enola Holmes 2 now officially added to the docket alongside family film Sherlock Junior and series Sherlock’s Daughter, but we’ll just have to wait and see if it becomes Netflix’s latest sprawling multimedia property.