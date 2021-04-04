Henry Cavill Reportedly Returning As Sherlock Holmes In Multiple Projects

Netflix has gone Sherlock Holmes mad recently, with countless projects in development that involve the world’s most heavily-adapted fictional character in some fashion. Supernatural spinoff The Irregulars only premiered last week, but it’s been dominating the most-watched list ever since, with the series reportedly having been renewed for a second season.

Enola Holmes, meanwhile, became one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever when it arrived last year and could launch up to five sequels, while the modern day Sherlock Junior and murder mystery concept Sherlock’s Daughter are also in the works. The notable thing about the majority of Netflix’s Sherlock titles, though, is that the legendary sleuth himself is rarely positioned as the main character, but fans would certainly love to see Henry Cavill’s version headline a film of his own.

His performance in Enola Holmes may have gotten the streamer sued by the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle for giving him too much warmth and emotion, but he was a welcome addition to the ensemble nonetheless. And according to insider Daniel Richtman, Netflix are keen for The Witcher star to show up in multiple future outings as Sherlock Holmes, although the tipster doesn’t divulge any additional information.

Of course, we can add this to the list of potential jobs that Richtman has touted for the actor, which also includes a sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., an unnamed Disney prince, a mystery superhero, a gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, miscellaneous video game adaptations, a collaboration with Robert Downey Jr. and an unnamed Warner Bros. franchise, but having appeared in the first installment already, it would at least be safe to assume that Cavill is going to show up in one of the Enola Holmes sequels, and there’s every chance he could get his own solo outing given Netflix’s recent Sherlock mania, too.