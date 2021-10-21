We’re only a few short weeks away from Red Notice coming to Netflix on November 12th, where it’s in with a very good shot of becoming the platform’s most-watched original movie ever thanks to the highest of high concepts and a central trio plucked straight from the top of the Hollywood A-list.

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction currently holds the record, but the globetrotting action blockbuster from director Rawson Marshall Thurber could be the streamer’s first in-house exclusive to crack 100 million streams in its first 28 days. Why? Because it’s got three of the most popular stars on the planet looking sleek, stylish and sexy in a breezy heist caper.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot star as an Interpol agent, conman and thief respectively, and hot on the heels of a brand-new trailer, Netflix has revealed four brand new Red Notice posters that you can check out below.

Netflix Reveals 4 New Posters For Star-Studded Actioner Red Notice

Johnson and Reynolds already showed they made a great bickering double act in Hobbs & Shaw, so seeing their dynamic in a much bigger capacity is an exciting prospect. Throw in an ass-kicking Gal Gadot and some massive set pieces, and there are no prizes for guessing what subscribers all around the world will be doing from almost the second Red Notice goes live.