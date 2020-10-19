Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler’s New Basketball Movie

Netflix can’t seem to get enough of Adam Sandler at the moment, from the recent success of Hubie Halloween, to the ongoing popularity of his films across the platform. The streamer have now shared some first-look images of Sandler’s latest, basketball movie Hustle, which will see him play a scout who’s fired after finding a player in Europe, and brings him to the U.S. to try and break into the NBA.

Back in May, we learned that Sandler was teaming up with LeBron James for the project, with Jeremiah Zagar of We Are the Animals behind the camera, and a script courtesy of Will Fetters and Taylor Materne. The new photos on Twitter appear to show Sandler with his basketball player discovery, in what’s most likely current filming location Philadelphia. Another shot shows Sandler on the street with co-star Queen Latifah, in what seems to be a romantic relationship.

Hustle has some solid talent in its cast, including Robert Duvall and Ben Foster, as well as European basketball star “Juancho” Hernangómez, who appears to be playing the main role alongside Sandler. Of course, Sandler is a big fan of the sport, and even has his own personal court. Furthermore, Sandler has a long track record of making sports-themed pictures, from Happy Gilmore to The Longest Yard, while basketball played a part in 2019’s Uncut Gems.

It’s fair to say that Sandler’s run of hits on Netflix is impressive, and while his style isn’t to everyone’s taste, he certainly gets the service a lot of subscriber engagement. Hustle looks like it may be a cut above some of the performer’s recent streaming work, which has led to jokes that he could be deliberately making some titles as revenge for his Uncut Gems Oscars snub. Shooting has just began on Hustle, so we’d expect this one might end up on Netflix sometime later in 2021.