Netflix premieres trailer from upcoming WIT Studio anime film, ‘Bubble’

Netflix has been expanding its library of anime titles drastically over the past year. Today, the streaming platform announced a brand new film that will be coming to the platform in 2022 crafted by the iconic WIT Studio.

Bubble is the latest anime film announcement for Netflix, and the movie boasts a unique premise set in a world where gravity has broken in Tokyo. While competing in a parkour battle, a young man named Hibiki stumbles into the gravity-bending sea before being saved by a strange girl named Uta, who boasts some unique powers.

According to the film’s description, this chance encounter leads to a revolution with a world-changing impact.

As you’d expect from WIT Studio, the animation looks incredible and perfectly captures the parkour traversal aspects of the story. WIT Studio is responsible for the first three seasons of the massively successful anime series Attack on Titan. This will be far from their first venture into film, having plenty of experience in the past, including Pokémon The Movie: The Power Of Us, released in 2018.

The animation studio behind Bubble isn’t the only industry leader taking part in the project. Takeshi Obata, who has worked on Death Note, created the character designs; Hiroyuki Sawano of Attack on Titan fame composed the music; Fate/Zero’s Gen Urobuchi wrote.

You’ll be able to stream Bubble globally on Netflix when it launched on April 28, 2022. Until then, check out the announcement trailer for the film here.