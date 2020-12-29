Netflix Users Can’t Get Enough Of Jason Momoa’s Forgotten Action Movie

Based on his rugged good looks and the sheer size of the man, you’d imagine the whole action hero thing would come pretty easily to Jason Momoa, but the actor has a wildly inconsistent track record in the genre.

He may have headlined the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made thanks to his starring role in Aquaman, but he also took top billing in the dire Conan the Barbarian remake, which was savaged by critics and tanked at the box office. However, embracing the spirit of the 1980s in B-level actioner Braven worked a treat, and the movie has proven hugely popular on Netflix since it was added to the library a couple of weeks ago.

The 41 year-old plays Joe Braven, who retreats to his family’s isolated cabin to spend some quality time with his ailing father, but after a drug deal goes wrong, the two generations of the Braven clan end up fighting for their lives against the bad guys, which includes multiple instances of axe throwing and even setting a couple of them on fire for good measure.

Netflix subscribers can’t seem to get enough of the hugely entertaining and unashamedly cheesy film, and you can check out a handful of the reactions to the pic below.

Braven on Netflix was good af! — Kailyn (@unbothered_kay_) December 27, 2020

Braven with Jason Momoa 🔥🔥 — Jess (@jessjaimz) December 24, 2020

if you haven’t watched braven yet, it’s on netflix now, it’s very good. jason momoa truly shines when you give him a role where he has to protect his family. he gon go off every time. — harleen quinzel 💋 (@___d0minique) December 19, 2020

"Braven" is unintentionally funny as hell. If there's one thing Jason Momoa gonna do, it's throw an axe. — Hangover Jones (@itsKingRaa) December 20, 2020

Jason Momoa making me fall in love with him all over again in Braven. pic.twitter.com/e119hvtVYy — 🩺🎄🧑🏾‍🎄sassenach 🥁💛🐝 (@omwill3) December 19, 2020

I'm watching the 2018 version of a Steven Seagal movie called Braven with Jason Momoa on netflix. It's hilarious. He just threw a firy hatchet at a dude and then spit moonshine on him so of course the dude lit up like a Christmas tree and flailed around. — Ben Lubeck (@benlubeck) December 19, 2020

BRAVEN is on Netflix again! if you haven't, check out this surprisingly fun, surprisingly SMART action movie where Jason Momoa kills a dude with a flaming tomahawk pic.twitter.com/FrfNQnFsNV — New Year, New Nate (@NateMing) December 17, 2020

I just saw Braven on Netflix and wow what a great movie. Jason Momoa proves himself time and time again — Stephanie Alexis ॐ (@G00d_vibez) December 17, 2020

This movie Braven on Netflix soooo freaking good 😩 — b🧚🏽‍♀️ (@B_Moriahxo) December 23, 2020

Had the most GenX moment. I couldn't remember Jason Momoa's name while texting a friend about the movie #braven. I said "The one with Lisa Bonet's husband." I mean. In my defense: Lisa Bonet. — Christine Cavalier, M.Ed. (@PurpleCar) December 21, 2020

Braven is a must watch on Netflix — Big 🈂️ (@beengettingoff) December 29, 2020

#Braven on #Netflix is a good movie. Just finishing it & quite enjoyed it. — [FBC Director] SinisterDarkSoul (@SinisterDarkSo1) December 25, 2020

Please go watch “Braven” on Netflix it’s good af — implankingon200krn (@cursuu) December 27, 2020

A lot of terrible action movies tend to crack the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched list with an almost alarming regularity, so it makes for a refreshing change when one that’s actually good manages to find a new and much larger audience. And who knows, Braven‘s popularity might even lead to calls for a sequel one day in the future? After all, there are definitely plenty of worse ideas out there than turning it into a franchise.