Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies For July Are Very Surprising

July was a big month for Netflix. Between new originals like The Old Guard, Fatal Affair, Desperados and more, not to mention classic films like Cloud Atlas, Total Recall and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, to name just a few, there was lots for subscribers to get stuck into when it came to movies.

But what were the most-watched films on Netflix for the month? That’s a good question, and as it turns out, the most-watched title – when it comes to movies in the United States, at least – wasn’t even one of the ones mentioned above. No, it was actually an animated children’s flick from 2012 called The Lorax. And it wasn’t the only animated effort to make a strong showing, as Despicable Me placed in number 7.

For more, you can see below for the top 10 most-watched movies in the US on Netflix throughout the month of July:

The Lorax The Old Guard Desperados 365 Days How Do You Know Fatal Affair Despicable Me Patriots Day The Town Only

Aside from the aforementioned animated surprises, it’s also a bit surprising to see How Do You Know showing up here. A forgotten 2010 comedy starring Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson, it’s seemingly struck a chord with viewers and indeed, anyone who’s logged into Netflix over the past few weeks will have noticed it on the various Top 10 charts pretty consistently.

Elsewhere, we’ve got the excellent Patriots Day, led by Mark Wahlberg, and Ben Affleck’s sizzling thriller The Town, while aforementioned originals The Old Guard and Desperados also pulled in enough viewers to earn respectable spots on the list. And then, of course, there’s 365 Days, which caused quite a stir due to its realistic love scenes – which might’ve been a bit too realistic for some.

Tell us, though, what did you spend your time with on Netflix this month? And is there anything that didn’t make the Top 10 that you think should’ve pulled in more eyeballs? As always, sound off down below.