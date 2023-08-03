Netflix’s ongoing attempts to reboot the worst shared universe there’s ever been reportedly gathers pace with some serious heavy hitters

On paper, rebooting the single worst attempt at a shared universe there’s ever been sounds so inane that you have to wonder what the creatives who came up with the idea have been smoking, but the ongoing rumblings of Netflix mounting a Dark Universe of its very own continue to fascinate.

While you can’t turn around more than twice without bumping into the next reinvention of a classic monster – with next weekend’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter further proof – the prospect of Guillermo del Toro recruiting Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, and Andrew Garfield for a lavish adaptation of Frankenstein is nothing if not mouthwatering.

The three-time Academy Award winner’s producing partner even teased the beginning of an entire mythology emerging in the aftermath, with the most recent reports claiming another project inspired by one of the greatest Gothic fables ever told is in pre-production at Netflix, and there are some serious heavy hitters involved.

According to Production Weekly (via World of Reel), Maggie Gyllenhaal – who wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated The Lost Daughter for the streamer in her feature-length directorial debut – is purportedly steering a new iteration of The Bride of Frankenstein, simply titled The Bride.

Not only that, but her husband Peter Sarsgaard is said to be attached, as is none other than Christian Bale. Shooting isn’t scheduled to begin until the first quarter of 2024, and as of yet there’s been no official announcement from either Netflix or the key players claimed to be involved to certify it as entirely accurate and completely true; but if it turns out to be the case, then we’re ready to welcome Netflix’s Dark Universe with open arms.