New Black Panther 2 Set Photo Shows Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart On Set

It’s been a long road for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever from its conception to its release. After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, a lot of fans were worried about the series being to continue at all. While there were plenty of rumors about how the story would go, including the fact that Namor might make an appearance, but one turned out to be absolutely true.

Our sources previously told us that Riri Williams would be premiering as Ironheart in the film which was fully confirmed recently. “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first,” Feige said in an interview with ComicBook. “She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”

It seems we might have gotten out first look at what one of her basic costumes may look like thanks to Instagram user @howainedroma. Given her basic outfit, it seems that Riri is set to be a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where the crew has been filming for some time now.

Of course, there’s no way to know exactly what will happen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever until it releases July 8th, 2022.