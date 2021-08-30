New Eternals Image Showcases Marvel’s Newest Superhero Team

Marvel is all set to introduce its latest superhero team in this November’s Eternals.

A group that predates the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy by thousands of years, the titular characters are a family of immortals, created by the Celestials, who have been living amongst humans for centuries, waiting for the day when their old enemies the Deviants would return.

According to the most recent trailer, the massive release of energy given off by the second Snap of the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame was enough to allow the Deviants to make their way to Earth. This is why the Eternals are now leaping into action, and this new promo image for Chloe Zhao’s film showcases (most of) the team as they prepare to enter the fight.

As shared by Empire, these images feature Sprite (Lia McHugh), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden). Notable characters not included here are Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Makkari (Lauren Midloff), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Black Knight (Kit Harington) and instant fan-favorite Thena (Angelina Jolie). See it for yourself in the gallery below.

This image appears to come from a scene glimpsed in the recent trailer – where the Eternals discover their triangular spaceship in the desert. Phastos is holding a hologram of the ship in this photo and the environment matches the one from the trailer clip. It’s possible this comes shortly after they’ve learned of the Deviants’ arrival and need to return to their spacecraft to retrieve something of great import.

Eternals promises to reveal a fresh corner of the MCU’s mythology packed with one of the franchise’s best-ever ensemble casts, as well as offering a visually stunning experience from Oscar-winner Zhao. Another release date shift notwithstanding, the movie should hit theaters on November 5th.