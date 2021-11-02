In the forthcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we’ll finally get to see the famous gunner seat in the Ghostmobile from the original ’80s toy collection make its way to the big screen.

And we’re getting a large-scale glimpse at that fabled automobile accessory in a new IMAX poster. Check it out below.

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife IMAX Poster Puts You In The Gunner Seat 1 of 2

We previously saw in a clip from Hasbro Pulse Con a couple of weeks back the famous proton pack from the ’80s films being passed down to the next generation when McKenna Grace’s Phoebe wields the powerful weapon for the first time after discovering the device on the property once owned by her grandfather, Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler.

There looks to be a number of triumphant moments of our new hero Phoebe taking on the mantle of this new generation’s batch of heroes and we’re excited to see what adventures the film has in store for her and us.

For those of us who grew up with the original Ghostbusters and its memorable toys, including pretend proton packs, ghost traps, and the aforementioned Ghostmobile toys with the pop-out gunner seat, we can’t help but be swept up in the nostalgia of traversing around our neighborhood, decked out in the signature jumpsuits, trying to capture some specters.

In a recently released trailer, we got more details as to the plot, including mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men wreaking havoc in a grocery store and riding a Roomba, the hellhound-like Zuul chasing around Paul Rudd down department store aisles, and the children confronting a Slimer-esque looking ghost on a fire hydrant.

We’re excited to see how Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings the laughs and thrills when it haunts theaters on Nov. 18.