New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Rumored For November

Remember what we all went through waiting on the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Fans had picked out the birthdays of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Jon Watts as potential debuts for the footage, only to be left empty-handed.

Then, the focus shifted to Peter Parker’s Marvel Cinematic Universe birthday, and the officially designated Spider-Man Day. It wasn’t until August 23rd that the promo finally dropped at long last, where it went on to smash viewership records by drawing in almost 350 million streams in the space of 24 hours, with the internet buzzing over every single frame.

Now that’s out of the way, we must begin the cycle anew. Less than three months from now, No Way Home swings into multiplexes everywhere, so we’re definitely getting at least one more full-length trailer. As for when that may be? Nobody knows, but insider Daniel Richtman is offering the vague hypothesis of November.

Looking at the release schedule, Sony has Ghostbusters: Afterlife coming to theaters on November 19th, which jumps out as the most likely title for it to be attached to, although it’d probably premiere online first. Of course, this is entirely speculative for now, but it’ll be very interesting to see if the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer guessing game comes back for a second round.