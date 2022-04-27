New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ comic-inspired promo art released

An appropriately comic book-like series of posters has dropped from bona fide panel illustrators for 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'

More than a month ahead of the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, some new comic-inspired artwork is hitting the web in promotion of the Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-led film.

The various pieces of artwork, which are all styled after different eras of comic book covers, were created by illustrators Russell Dauterman and Olivier Coipel, according to the Twitter account @lovethundernews.

Marvel fans online were understandably stoked about the new artwork, which showcases Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson and Portman’s Mighty Thor teaming up to thwart evil.

“Ahh epic!” one user wrote.

Ahh epic! — Joe 🏳️‍🌈 (@joelovescomics) April 27, 2022

Another fan summed up their feelings with a Tobey Maguire meme.

“YES AESIR UNITE!!!” was the reaction of another fan who has an obvious penchant for Norse terminology.

Another comic fanatic noted, “The Way Olivier Coipel draws Thor just hits different!”

The way Olivier Coipel draws Thor just hits different! 🤌 https://t.co/CABfgvWp91 pic.twitter.com/Hc4cK2n4f9 — The Nerd Culture Bro (@NerdCultureBro) April 27, 2022

“[T]his promo is everything to me,” another user said.

this promo is everything to me https://t.co/h2vxop3LXC — hayden → swca (@mcuwaititi) April 27, 2022

A series of starry-eyed emojis was all that one fan could muster in reaction to the artwork.

With last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home achieving the high watermark of box office receipts for films released during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s little doubt that anticipation is quite high for Marvel’s forthcoming offerings, including the fourth installment of the Thor franchise. As a testament to that hype, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, releasing next week, has already racked up $42 million in ticket pre-sales.

With co-writer and director Taika Waititi ⏤ who arguably revitalized the Thor franchise with the widely well-regarded Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 ⏤ back at the helm, as well as a record-shattering amount of trailer views, calling the forthcoming Thor fourthquel a heavy-hitter would be an understatement.

Thor: Love and Thunder bolts into theaters June 8.