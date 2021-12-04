‘No Time to Die’ producer reflects on the movie’s massive success

After being delayed by eighteen months as a result of the pandemic, No Time to Die exploded out of the blocks when it finally came to theaters, going on to enjoy a level of success that no other movie has experienced since the beginning of 2020.

Thanks to an impressive overseas performance, the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise became the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster to arrive since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted in December 2019, with the latest outing for 007 amassing $756 million heading into this weekend.

That being said, MGM were forced to shoot down reports that No Time to Die was still going to lose money in the long run, but speaking at Deadline‘s Contenders event, producer Michael G. Wilson reflected on how well audiences responded to Daniel Craig’s final adventure under the tux.

“We’re so lucky that we hit the sweet spot and got it in the cinemas at the right time and the public was ready to go back to the cinema again and see films where they deserve to be, in the theater.”

The next installment in the series is going to be a pivotal one now that MGM are under the ownership of Amazon, but even with a global health crisis looming in the background, No Time to Die proved that James Bond is as popular as ever, so at least Wilson and fellow producer Barbara Broccoli will be safe in the knowledge that fans are going to turn up in their droves regardless.