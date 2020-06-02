Josh Gad Addresses If There’ll Ever Be A Frozen 3

The Mouse House has proven time and again that they’re not particularly interested in producing extravagant sequels to their successful animated films, so to answer whether there’ll be a Frozen 3 or not is as simple as you’d imagine.

When the original movie came out in 2013, it immediately turned into a cultural sensation. Flash forward to 2019 and Disney is finally ready to release the long-awaited sequel, which in all likelihood may fail to garner the same kind of buzz and attention that its predecessor did all those years ago. Well, it’s safe to say that the naysayers and the skeptics were proven wrong yet again, as Frozen 2 went on to become the second highest-grossing animated film of all time with a whopping $1.45 billion at the Box Office. Now, fans are wondering if Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will continue their streak of success with a threequel.

With Anna becoming the Queen of Arendelle and Elsa ruling over the Enchanted Forest, it seems that the duo’s journey is finally complete. The directors feel the same way, too, but Josh Gad, who portrays Olaf, believes that a sequel depends on whether they can eventually come up with a story that feels right.

“I don’t know. I mean, here’s the deal; Frozen 2 wasn’t Frozen 2 until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don’t know if and when there will be a Frozen 3,” Gad explained in a new interview. “But we’ll see! If there’s always a story worth telling, I’m sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney Animation will tell that story one day.”

The actor also revealed why he thinks an Olaf spinoff isn’t worth doing, noting that it wouldn’t serve the overall narrative of the group in any way.

“I feel like Olaf really is a part of the fabric of the actual stories that include Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, etc. And to me, separating him from that group doesn’t necessarily feel warranted and doesn’t necessarily feel earned,” He said.

I think it’s good to know that the producers aren’t rushing a sequel just for the sake of doing one and making more money off the franchise in theaters, which means that if Frozen 3 becomes a thing, we’ll know for sure that Lee and Buck have written a compelling narrative like the first two movies.