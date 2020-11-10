Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Will Reportedly Star In Future Avengers Movies

Things have gone awfully quiet in the last two weeks since it was announced that Oscar Isaac had entered talks to board the Marvel Cinematic Universe and tackle fan favorite character Moon Knight in the upcoming Disney Plus exclusive. Initially, there was widespread enthusiasm surrounding the former Star Wars alum joining the world’s biggest franchise, but because we’re not allowed to have nice things without any sort of negativity there was a wave of backlash that followed swiftly afterwards.

The 41 year-old has been on the rampage gathering up roles in Hollywood’s biggest franchises and will soon be adding the MCU to his previous appearances in Star Wars, Fox’s X-Men universe and Sony’s animated Spider-Verse, and Moon Knight is certainly a complex role that will allow Isaac to utilize his talent for playing morally ambiguous figures that you can’t help but root for in the end.

As the MCU expands onto Disney Plus with the roster of small screen exclusives, the movies and TV shows are going to be linked closer than ever before, and tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that the actor is also being positioned for a major role in future Avengers films once Moon Knight has become fully established and integrated into the mythology.

He doesn’t have any further details to share aside from that, but if you thought the cast of Avengers: Endgame was massive, the next time the band get back together, the ensemble could be twice as large given all the new additions over the next few years. Including, but not limited to, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Deadpool and a whole lot more that haven’t even been officially announced yet but are definitely on the way, like the X-Men and Fantastic Four.