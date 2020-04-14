Pan Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Albus Potter In New Harry Potter Sequel

The status of a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live-action film seems to constantly change. We know that Warner Bros. are enthusiastic about the prospects of a full-on Potter sequel to run in parallel with the Fantastic Beasts spinoff series, but J.K. Rowling is reportedly dead set against The Cursed Child becoming a movie. Plus, you have to imagine that the producers of the London and New York theater show are eager to maintain the exclusivity of their experience.

However, we’ve heard that Warner Bros. may have found a way around this that pleases everyone. The Cursed Child is a sequel to Rowling’s books, not the studio’s movies. So, why can’t there be a sequel to the films that uses elements from The Cursed Child while remaining very much its own story?

This idea of not directly adapting the show seems to be gaining traction as well, as we’ve now heard that they’re eyeing actors to play Albus Potter, Harry’s son. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a live-action Robin Hood remake was in the works at Disney, Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, all of which were correct.

One name that’s been mentioned for the role is Pan‘s Levi Miller. Born in 2002, he’s also appeared in A Wrinkle in Time and American Exit. As he’s now 18, he may be too old to play the Albus Potter seen in the stage show, so we may see the character in his final years at Hogwarts or potentially even beyond his graduation. In fact, given that we’ve recently heard that the Fantastic Beasts movies may return to Hogwarts to see some more of Hagrid and Tom Riddle’s time as pupils, the latter may be more likely.

If so, this could be the first ‘modern’ Harry Potter story, as all previous Potterverse tales have been set in the past. Then again, who knows? Maybe they’ll just try to pass him off as younger than he really is. It wouldn’t be the first time an older actor was hired to play a role that’s younger than their current age, after all.

Whatever the case, this new film may very well set the tone for many years of wizarding action to come. Here’s hoping we get some confirmation from the studio soon.