Paramount+ Reportedly Want 5 Exclusive Star Trek Movies

Paramount+ is one of the newer additions to the streaming wars, but the platform is already betting big on exclusive content. Mark Wahlberg’s Infinite looks set to go down as the year’s worst-reviewed blockbuster, though, so the expansion plans didn’t get off to the most stellar of starts.

A shortened 45-day theatrical window for major titles including A Quiet Place Part II, Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick will help draw some eyeballs, but Star Trek is clearly set to play a major role in establishing Paramount+ as a platform worth your monthly subscription fee. As well as new seasons of Discovery, Picard and Lower Decks, spinoff Strange New Worlds is currently in production, while Section 31 and Starfleet Academy remain out there somewhere.

It’s inevitable that Paramount+ will boldly go where the long-running franchise has never gone before and order feature films designed to play in-house only, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Discovery‘s Captain Pike was getting his own show long before Strange New Worlds was announced – that there could be as many as five of them.

There are currently two Star Trek movies in development, but the one being directed by WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman is the only one to be confirmed for a theatrical release so far. The other was announced before Shakman’s project, with Discovery scribe Kalinda Vasquez set to tackle the script. Realistically, that could turn out to be the first Paramount+ original film, and with the future of the mythology mapped out for years to come, any number of standalones or spinoffs could follow in its wake.