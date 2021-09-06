Paul Bettany Has Ideas For White Vision’s MCU Future

To paraphrase Wandavision; what is White Vision, if not Vision persevering? Paul Bettany is one of the few actors to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s very first movie that’s still embedded in the fabric of the franchise, even if his first few appearances were voice-only roles as Tony Stark’s artificial intelligence JARVIS.

Even after he became Vision, the Synthezoid didn’t really have a great deal to do in his various outings until the MCU’s first Disney Plus series, which ended up landing him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie. Unfortunately, the resurrected love of Wanda Maximoff’s life was killed off again, but the door was left open for yet another return.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Vision’s actual body was kept by SWORD, who tried to use it as a weapon to bring down Scarlet Witch before her own manifestation of her husband opened his pale counterpart’s eyes to the idea of sentience. Then, he simply flew off into the distance, although White Vision is admittedly even less conspicuous than the green and purple model.

In a new interview, Bettany admitted that he had some thoughts as to where he could show up next, but being a Marvel veteran he didn’t even offer a hint as to what they could be. Instead, he literally said “I have thoughts about what would be great to do for White Vision with a fresh start. We’ll see.”, which is far from illuminating. That being said, he’s already been rumored for a number of upcoming projects, so we could be finding out sooner rather than later.