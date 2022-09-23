Pierce Brosnan explains why Doctor Fate’s powers in ‘Black Adam’ are a gift and a curse

Only a month left until Black Adam is released in theaters. But due to the hype and constant word-of-mouth about Black Adam’s powers, we’ve barely learned anything about the other superheroes who will be featured in the movie. Luckily, Pierce Brosnan has given fans more insight into his character and how he’d describe his abilities as “a gift and a curse”.

In a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan stated that his character, Doctor Fate, is “shackled” to the power of his helmet like it’s an addiction. While he can’t clearly describe what it means through words, he says that it’s better explained through the film as his character was written well for the film.

“Doctor Fate has the helmet of Nabu, which is a curse and a blessing. Because he is shackled to the power of the helmet. It’s an addiction, it’s a curse. It’s all sounds a lot of frufru when you talk about it like that, but it’s stuff you need to lend your heart to… “I’m not very good at articulating the inner dialogue that one has, otherwise people think you’re crazy. But if it’s really well-written, you follow the score, you bring your own life to it.”

In the comics, Kent Nelson, aka Doctor Fate, is the founding member of the Justice Society of America and was given his powers to serve as an agent of the Lords of Order. Unfortunately, his helmet became more possessive, which ended up him having to create the “half helm”, which severely limited his powers.

While it is unknown how the Justice Society of America will be portrayed in the film, the producers of Black Adam have promised that Brosnan’s casting as Doctor Fate is “a tribute to his acting career” and has the potential to become a fan favorite.

Black Adam will not only feature Dwayne Johnson as the super-powered anti-hero, but will star a range of actors such as Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge as the various superheroes who are members of the Justice Society of America. The film is teased to “change the power hierarchy” of the DCEU and will be out on Oct. 21, 2022.