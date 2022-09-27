Poster for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ trolls a musical biopic megahit

A new poster has arrived for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story and it is unsurprisingly a shameless parody of another huge musical biopic.

The Roku original film starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular comedian is not expected to be one that takes itself too seriously, based on the promotional material so far, so it shouldn’t be surprising the film’s poster reflects the goofiness of its main subject’s musical impulses. The image was shared on a Twitter post by Yankovic himself.

As a fan was quick to point out, the poster is an obvious satire of Bohemian Rhapsody, the musical biopic film about legendary rock group Queen starring Rami Malek.

All we have to say is, thank god for parody law for making images like this — as well as Yankovic’s entire musical career — possible.

Despite not yet being widely released, the critical reception for WEIRD has been wonderful as the movie boasts a juicy 92 percent score on the Rotten Tomatoes with 26 reviews counted so far.

And just as we suspected, critics are saying the film is very much so an exercise in abusrdity. Specifically, there are parodic elements in the film whereby completely fictional events occur.

Despite playing fast and loose with the facts of Yankovic’s life, the five-time Grammy winner was still insistent on getting certain aspects of his personality just right by giving Radcliffe notes while on set. This included making sure the Harry Potter veteran did not portray him as a “shy accordionist.”

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel on Nov. 4.