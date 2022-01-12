‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘Succession’ lead 2022 SAG nominations
The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations arrived Wednesday, ahead of the ceremony currently scheduled to take place Feb. 27 at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar.
Jane Campion’s Western psychological drama Power of the Dog, a big winner at the most recent Golden Globes, showed strongly. Although the cast curiously didn’t receive an ensemble nod, Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, and the relatively unknown Kodi Smit-McPhee are all nominated. (Sorry, Jesse Plemons.)
House of Gucci also got three nominations, one for the ensemble, one for Lady Gaga, and confoundingly, one for Jared Leto clowning around in prosthetics.
On television, the familiar ensemble casts of Succession and Ted Lasso are going strong with five nominations each. Jean Smart, meanwhile, scored nominations for both Hacks and Mare of Easttown.
You’ll also notice that playing Aretha Franklin was a good move for securing a SAG Awards nomination, as both Cynthia Erivo (in Genius: Aretha) and Jennifer Hudson (in Respect) got nods for their biopic roles.
Here’s the full list of nominees.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge,The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning The Great
Sandra Oh The Chair
Jean Smart Hacks
Juno Temple Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
The ceremony, currently slated to take place in-person, will simulcast live on Feb. 27 on TNT and TBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT.