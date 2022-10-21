Rachel Zegler shares BTS tour of ‘Hunger Games’ prequel set

Production for the adaptation of the The Hunger Games prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is well underway, and lead actress Rachel Zegler took to TikTok to give everyone the first sneak peek of the movie.

In her tour of the film set, Zegler reveals the cast dressed up as their respective characters, including Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Josh Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, and Coriolanus Snow himself, Tom Blyth. In the video fans also got to see what the production and costume design will look like in the movie, namely for scenes set in the Academy, Capitol’s elite high school for children of the wealthy and powerful.

Although Zegler doesn’t appear to be dressed in character, she will play Lucy Gray Baird in the film, Snow’s mentee and eventual love interest.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes covers the first few years of Panem, precisely a decade after the failed rebellion of the districts. Snow is 18 years old during the events of the film and is tasked with getting Lucy, the female tribute from District 12 for the 10th Hunger Games, ready to compete.

It’s expected to follow the same thematics of the original trilogy as it explores the political and social tensions still reverberating across Panem.

Francis Lawrence is returning as director, after helming 2013’s Catching Fire and both Mockingjay films. Catching Fire screenwriter Michael Arndt co-wrote the screen adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with Michael Lesslie.

Additionally, Nina Jacobson, who produced all four previous films, is in charge of the production team once more, joined by Brad Simpson. Book author Suzanne Collins and Tim Palen are executive producing.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes comes out in theaters November 17, 2023.