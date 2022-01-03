‘Red Notice’ producer offers update on potential sequel

After almost seven weeks in release, Red Notice dropped out of the Netflix Top 10 most-watched list for the very first time the other day, but 24 hours later it was right back in the mix to establish that subscribers still aren’t getting tired of the star-studded heist caper.

While we’ve got absolutely no idea how the streaming service determines which of its original movies are worthy of getting sequels, you’d have to imagine that becoming the platform’s most popular in-house feature film ever is enough to justify another globetrotting escapade for Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Red Notice ended on a note that left the door wide open for further adventures, but in a recent interview with Collider, producer Hiram Garcia danced around the question while trying to offer a vague status update.

“We do have a really fun blooper reel, but we did like where we ended. In regards to the end credits, with something like this that, in essence, you could view as a franchise starter, we never really like to get ahead of ourselves too much. I think ultimately it’s the fans that dictate if they want a sequel, we’ll be ready to deliver them one. But there was never really a talk about doing some kind of post-credits scene because we always knew how we wanted the movie to end. We knew we wanted to tee up something big, but we didn’t feel that there was really any need for any kind of a post-credits scene. I think we have ideas in our head in terms of where we’d like the story to go, and if the fans respond to the movie the way we’re hoping they will, then it’s on us to be ready to deliver that, and we do have some really good ideas on deck.”

Director Rawson Marshall Thurber admitted recently that not only did he have an idea in mind for where the story goes next, but he’d prefer to shoot Red Notice 2 and 3 back-to-back. Of course, with a budget well north of $200 million and a trio of leads who always tend to have multiple projects on the go at any given time, the looming threat to making it happen would presumably be scheduling.