The recent release of The Batman has seen the internet reappraise various entries and elements from the hero’s cinematic history — not that the franchise is exactly underrated at any time — including the likes of Batman Forever and the many incarnations of Commissioner Gordon. The latest to get its much overdue moment in the spotlight is Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, with the 2000 animated movie trending on Twitter as DC fans share the love.

A feature-length spinoff of Batman Beyond, which sees an elderly Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) train up teen delinquent Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle) as the next Dark Knight to protect the cyberpunk Neo-Gotham, Return of the Joker does just what it says in the title. Terry must confront the shocking comeback of the Clown Prince of Crime (Mark Hamill), despite the fact Bruce witnessed the villain’s death many years before.

A viral tweet from @english_shamar kicked off the conversation around the straight-to-video film as they shared Return‘s standout flashback scene and hailed it as “extremely dark and twisted” and “beautiful.”

It’s hard to believe that Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker is a PG-13 film with extremely dark and twisted beautiful scenes like this one. It’s a masterpiece.

pic.twitter.com/9610Pg0ox2 — I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) March 22, 2022

Fans then piled on with the praise and, before long, Return of the Joker was trending, which caused folks to praise it even more.

I love that the Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker movie is trending, receiving the recognition it rightfully deserves pic.twitter.com/ApvOlS6Cxw — tarnished mesil (@foxmemer) March 22, 2022

Ah yes, I see Twitter is acknowledging one of the greatest Batman films ever made.



Batman Beyond is a great series and Return of The Joker is incredible. pic.twitter.com/pDGi9MGW2i — The Amazing Spider-Dan (@DanThatMadman) March 22, 2022

Happy to see Return of the Joker is trending. Too 5 favorite Batman film, and imo the best animated one. Mark Hamill will always be my favorite Joker. The twist was very dark for a kids movie, and Tim’s laughter turning to sobs is still something that I think about to this day. pic.twitter.com/eQj0WAaTrw — 𝙲. 🦇❓ (@gogh_shawty) March 22, 2022

It’s not just the flashback sequence that’s great, though. Check out Terry’s climactic fight with the Joker.

Since Return of the Joker is trending, everyone talks about the flashback sequence, which is amazing btw.

But I don't think enough people talk about the final fight between Terry and the Joker. I love the way that Terry gets to him during the fight. pic.twitter.com/DvqisAtpvT — MaxHP (@ItsMaxHP) March 22, 2022

See what you did there.

I don't know why Return of the Joker is trending but it does bring a smile to my face pic.twitter.com/wcwHxLnW5r — Tanner vas Springhawk (@TannerPearce) March 22, 2022

Is it even better than Mask of the Phantasm? Discuss.

Mask of the Phantasm gets all the rightful praise it deserves, but Return of the Joker is right along side it, and arguably a better made film. https://t.co/uuGfMMembI — Dooz (@MattDusza) March 22, 2022

Fans have long clamored for a Batman Beyond revival. Maybe, if this ever happened, we could get some kind of follow-up to the movie.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker will always be a dramatic movie. And a great one. If they do a reboot of the series I hope they do a new version of the movie. 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/1xmNR8WCMm — Geoffrey Kuntz (@BrokenBridgeGXB) March 22, 2022

Rumors are always swirling that Warner Bros. is working on a live-action Batman Beyond flick, and while nothing has been officially announced as yet, the fact that Michael Keaton’s back as an old Bruce in The Flash only adds fuel to the fire. But any new Beyond movie would be hard-pressed to beat the brilliance of Return of the Joker.