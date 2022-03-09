He’s the hero that Rick Sanchez deserves, but not the one he needs right now. He’s a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A bird person.

The official Twitter account for Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty has released a new poster inspired by Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Only this time, the hero who is grandiosely obscured in a background of crimson is not Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, but Rick’s best friend and closest ally, the Birdperson.

Not coming to a theatre near you pic.twitter.com/zdwJU8Hyjt — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) March 9, 2022

The Batman is currently playing in theaters and — as one would imagine — shattering the foundations of pop culture to claim the title as one of the best Dark Knight flicks in history. Which is why many other IPs have expressed their nod of acknowledgment by parodying the film’s unique aesthetic style. Prime Video’s The Boys was the latest to do so, now joined by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s acclaimed and highly popular adult animated series.

Rick and Morty is currently in production on its sixth season, with a release window that allegedly puts it on the 2022 calendar. The creatives have kept plot details tightly under wraps, but given how the season five finale wrapped things up, it’s safe to say that Rick (at least our canonical Rick) will have his hands full dealing with the aftermath of Evil Morty escaping the Central Finite Curve.

Then again, this is Rick and Morty, so speculation about the narrative and what it’ll entail will almost definitely end in disappointment. If there’s one thing Harmon and Roiland have proven, it’s that they don’t care about continuity so long as the show remains fun to watch — and nor do the majority of fans, for that matter.