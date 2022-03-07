Right on cue, a dreadful Bruce Willis movie lands in the Netflix Top 10

It’s very easy to rag on Bruce Willis for showing up on set for two or three days at a time to knock out as many terrible VOD action thrillers as humanly possible, but we’ll be damned if people don’t love watching them.

Despite his filmography having vastly favored quantity over quality for a number of years, subscribers to virtually every major streaming service can’t seem to get enough of his turgid back catalogue. In the last week alone we’ve seen Fortress and Out of Death enjoy a new lease of life, but Trauma Center has been faring even better.

As per FlixPatrol, the movie has exploded in popularity out of nowhere to become the sixth most-watched title on the Netflix most-watched list, after scoring a Top 10 position in 20 countries around the world, and it’s even managed to nab the number one spot in five of them.

As far as Willis vehicles go, Trauma Center does at least have a semi-interesting setup, with a young woman finding herself trapped in an isolation ward overnight with a bullet in her leg. However, it also doubles as potential evidence in a murder, with the culprits tracking her down to try and take her out before their crimes can be uncovered.

Willis sleepwalks through his role as a veteran cop as he tends to do these days, and the highest compliment we can pay Trauma Center is that it definitely isn’t one of his worst films to have arrived over the course of the last few years, and there are plenty to choose from.