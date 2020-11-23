Robert Downey Jr. has wished his two Avengers co-stars a happy birthday today by sharing a cute group photo on social media. Yes, there’s more that connects Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo than just the fact that they’re two of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as they also have the same birthday. And that special day is today, November 22nd.

The internet has been full of messages for the pair, then, including one from their old pal Iron Man. “HBD and so much more…” Downey Jr. wrote in a Twitter post, shared alongside a photo of himself with the Black Widow and Hulk stars taken during the Avengers: Endgame press tour. He continued: “The world is lucky to know you two…”

This post is adorable, though it’s also slightly sad, as it reminds us that these three goofballs won’t be sharing the screen together in the MCU again. Endgame was it for the original six as a unit, with RDJ’s Tony Stark sacrificing himself to save the universe. On the upside, however, both Johansson and Ruffalo will return separately in future projects.

Robert Downey Jr. Wishes Mark Ruffalo And Scarlett Johansson Happy Birthday With Cute Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve still got Black Widow to come next May, as it’s been delayed a whole year thanks to the pandemic. There’ve been rumors that Downey Jr. filmed a cameo for the prequel, too, which is ScarJo’s first solo film in the franchise, but there’s still no conclusive proof that he’s actually in it. And if he is, we don’t know if he appears in a scene with Natasha.

As for Ruffalo, there’s a very good chance he’ll turn up in Disney Plus’ She-Hulk to welcome his cousin into the MCU. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, a relative of Bruce Banner’s who inherits his rage issues after an emergency blood transfusion. Once BW and SH are done, though, we’re not sure when or even if any of this terrific trio will reprise their legendary roles again.

Happy birthday, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo! From Robert Downey Jr. and the rest of us.