Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing A Lot More Movies For Streaming

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have been flocking to streaming services with increasing regularity, and while it’s often a decision influenced by the unrestricted creative freedom that online platforms can offer as opposed to the traditional studio system’s rigid rules and regulations, the money also helps.

Of course, few A-listers have taken to streaming quite like Ryan Reynolds, and he’s getting paid an absolute fortune to do it, especially by Netflix. After pocketing $27 million for headlining Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, the Deadpool star is earning close to the same amount for teaming up with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the mega budget Red Notice, while he’s surely getting a hefty fee for The Adam Project as well.

The 44 year-old is also reportedly earning upwards of $30 million for starring in and producing AppleTV+’s festive musical comedy Spirited, which is loosely based on A Christmas Carol. Not only that, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Reynolds was joining the Fast & Furious franchise long before he appeared in Hobbs & Shaw – that he’s nowhere near finished when it comes to developing exclusive streaming content.

It was announced last year that he was attached to Netflix’s adaptation of classic video game Dragon’s Lair, while he’s set to remain with the streamer for John August’s comedy Upstate, which he’s also co-writing. Reynolds was also set to reunite with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard co-star Samuel L. Jackson for R-rated animated series Futha Mucka, although the project has yet to be picked up by another outfit since Quibi imploded after less than eight months in existence.

As bad as it might turn out to be for the theatrical industry, streaming is certainly the short-term future of cinema, and Ryan Reynolds clearly wants to be at the forefront, with our sources saying that he’s developing a number of unannounced projects for Netflix and AppleTV+. What they may be, we don’t yet know, but it seems he’s determined to be a fixture on screens both big and small for a while yet.